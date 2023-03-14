People want to throw blood on my face: Jenna Ortega

Appearing on the late-night television, ‘Saturday Night Live’, American starlet Jenna Ortega addressed her horror image on the screen.

Ortega, best known for her characters in the Netflix series ‘Wednesday’ and films like ‘X’ and ‘Scream’, humorously addressed her repertoire of playing horror characters, as she debuted on the show as a host.

The young star clarified that she is not as ‘dark and twisted’ in real life, contrary to her reel characters. Addressing the studio as well as the TV audience, Ortega joked, “I think there’s just something about my face where people see it, and they’re like, ‘Hey! Let’s throw blood on that’.”

The celebrity also performed several sketches on stage during her outing and was joined by her ‘Wednesday’ co-star Fred Armisen – one of the longest-tenured cast members on ‘Saturday Night Live’.

“You were on the show for 11 seasons,” Jenna acknowledged to Armisen and mentioned that he was the reason she tuned in to the late-night show during her younger years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jenna Ortega was last featured in the sixth film of the slasher franchise ‘Scream’, released over the past weekend. Apart from the bunch of films in the kitty, the 20-year-old has also started working on the second season of Netflix’s hit series ‘Wednesday’.

