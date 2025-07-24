Jenna Ortega speaks up on ‘horrific’ part of her job

Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega gets honest, explaining the ‘horrific’ side of her job, including excessively being in the public eye.

In a new promotional interview for the upcoming season 2 of Netflix’s hit series, Jenna Ortega spoke up on the inaccurate public persona of her, admitting that the actor feels she is often ‘misunderstood’ by people.

“I think that’s part of my struggle with that side of the job, because you feel incredibly misunderstood. It’s almost to a point where it feels like your name doesn’t belong to you,” Ortega confessed. “I almost don’t even resonate with it anymore.”

“I hate assumptions, and a big part of this job is that people are going to make assumptions about you,” she continued, adding that a part of it is because there is no mystery around actors anymore. “We know too much. And the people feel entitled to those bits and pieces of your life where if they were put under the same microscope, they wouldn’t feel nearly as comfortable.”

Ortega, who admits she is ‘scared’ of being recognised in public, also shared, “Sometimes you go out, and it’s a mess. And other times, I could be walking for hours, and no one gives a s—. If you really want to go unseen, you can do it.”

“Sometimes I feel uncomfortable when it’s grown men approaching me, shouting my name in public. It’s insane. Sometimes people shout vile things. Like, you don’t stop for somebody because you’re going to be late for something and they’re calling you a ‘c— w—-‘ in front of your mother; it’s horrific,” she explained.

On the work front, Jenna Ortega’s much-awaited ‘Wednesday’ season 2 is set to premiere part 1 on Netflix on August 6, with the second half scheduled for September 3 drop on streaming giant.

Meanwhile, the hit supernatural series has also been renewed for season 3.