Jenna Ortega reveals why she is refusing ‘Scream Queen’ honor

Hollywood actress Jenna Ortega, best known for her performances in the ‘Scream‘ and ‘Wednesday‘ franchises, refused to accept the honour of being a “Scream Queen”.

In the showbiz industry, “Scream Queen” refers to an actress who is popular for their work in horror films or shows.

In an interview with People Magazine, Jenna Ortega expressed her fascination for the horror genre. She added that it means everything to her.

“I would do horror until I die,” she reportedly said in the interview. “It’s the best. I love horror [movies] because they encapsulate everything. They can be romantic, they can be funny, they can be dramatic, they can be scary.

“They’re adrenaline-inducing and ignite passion in people, even scaredy-cats.”

The ‘Wednesday‘ star added that she enjoys watching horror movies just as much as she likes working in them.

“I try to watch as much as I can just for my job, which is wonderful because movies are my favourite thing in the world, and I get to call that homework,” she added.

Jenna Ortega also said that she refuses to be acknowledged as a “Scream Queen” because she respects the title too much and wants to others.

