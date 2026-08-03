BLACKPINK member Jennie has added another milestone to her growing career by becoming the first Korean female solo artist to headline Lollapalooza Chicago, which is one of the world’s largest music festivals.

The singer closed the festival’s Bud Light Main Stage with a one-hour set that showcased her solo discography through live vocals, choreography and elaborate stage production.

Her performance marked a significant moment for both her career and the growing global influence of Korean artists on the international music scene.

Opening the show with Mantra, Jennie performed a mix of fan favorites and newer releases, including Like Jennie, Solo, One of the Girls, Love Hangover, Seoul City, Extra, and her recent single Less Than a Lover.

She also teased unreleased tracks reportedly titled Lock It Down and Heaven, sparking excitement among fans.

Thousands of concertgoers filled Grant Park for the performance, singing along throughout the set and giving the K-pop star an enthusiastic reception.

Known for blending music with high fashion, Jennie also drew attention with a custom stage outfit featuring a white feather headpiece, a military-inspired grey jacket and black corset-style trousers, adding another memorable visual element to the performance.

While she first gained international recognition as a member of the globally acclaimed girl group, her solo releases have established