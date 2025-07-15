Jim Curtis speaks up on vacation with Jennifer Aniston

Hypnotist and life coach Jim Curtis, who is rumoured to be dating Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston, shared his experience of their latest island vacation.

For the unversed, Jim Curtis, 49, sparked dating rumours with Jennifer Aniston, 56, earlier this month, when the two were spotted, being handsy, on a weekend getaway in Mallorca, while being accompanied by her longtime friend, actor Jason Bateman, and his wife, Amanda Anka.

Soon after, sources close to the ‘Friends’ alum confirmed that Aniston and Curtis were introduced by ‘mutual friends’ and they ‘really hit it off’ quickly. However, the two decided to be ‘super private’ about their budding romance.

Days later, Curtis has now shared his experience of the yacht vacation on a Spanish island, where he was joined by Aniston.

“I am back from vacation, and what an experience!” he penned in his newsletter.

“When I was sick, sad, stuck, and in pain, I never thought I would have the abundance, joy, and love I now experience on a daily basis,” Curtis added. “I just took one step, made one decision, and the next followed — now I look back and realize, oh!. That course, that life change, that pain, resulted in this magic.”

“The possibility of something better — more aligned, more free, more meaningful — is always here,” he concluded.

It is worth noting here that Aniston had been married twice previously, to Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt and actor-director Justin Theroux. She sparked dating rumours with fellow actor Pedro Pascal earlier this year.