Jennifer Aniston embraces new romance after enduring past struggles

American actress Jennifer Aniston has found her love again after enduring two significant heartbreaks in her life.

The 56-year-old actress recently took to Instagram to announce her relationship with boyfriend Jim Curtis, sharing a cosy photo of the couple embracing as they radiate happiness.

In Aniston’s heartfelt post, she wrote, “Happy Birthday, my love…Cherished”, which sparked excitement among fans who have been speculating about their romantic connection. The update quickly garnered nearly 560,000 likes, with support pouring in from fans and celebrities alike, including Charlie Puth.

One social media user remarked that Aniston is “GLOWING”, praising her with, “You go girl, you have us cheering for you forever and always”. Another follower expressed joy for the actress, saying, “I cannot even explain how happy I am to see you happy, my Jen Jen”.

This post marks the couple’s first official announcement after weeks of speculation, as they have been spotted together on multiple occasions. Recently, Curtis supported Aniston at the premiere of The Morning Show, although he chose to remain out of the public eye.