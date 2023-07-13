Jennifer Aniston felt unsafe in her house

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston, one of the most celebrated celebrities, has brought smiles with her performance but had a troubled childhood like many showbiz personalities.

Jennifer Aniston, in an interview with fellow Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock, recalled feeling “unsafe” as a child because her parents were unkind to each other.

Sandra Bullock asked Jennifer Aniston what allowed her to stay buoyant and keep her from getting discouraged when things doesn’t go the right way. The latter responded by saying that it came from growing up in a “destabilised” home.

The Hollywood star said she felt unsafe, watching adults being unkind to each other, and witnessing certain things about human behaviour that made her think that she does not want to do and become the people she grew up with.

“I don’t want to experience this feeling I’m having in my body right now. I don’t want anyone else that I ever come in contact with ever to feel that,” Jennifer Aniston said.

Jennifer Aniston had opened up on about the difficult relationship with her actress mother Nancy Dow and drawing comparisons between it and the relationship she portrayed in the 2018 Netflix film, Dumplin’. In the web movie, she essayed a former pageant queen who forces unattainable beauty standards on her teenage daughter.

The Hollywood actress said, “One of the reasons I really loved the mother-daughter aspect of it was because it was very similar in a way to what my mother, and our relationship, was.”

Jennifer Aniston added that her mother, being an actress, had several expectations from her which she did not meet.

“She [Nancy Dow] was a model and she was all about presentation and what she looked like and what I looked like. I did not come out the model child she’d hoped for and it was something that really resonated with me, this little girl just wanting to be seen and wanting to be loved by a mum who was too occupied with things that didn’t quite matter.”