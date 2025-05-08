Man charged with stalking, vandalism after crashing Jennifer Aniston’s home

A Mississippi man, who has harassed Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston for a long time, before crashing his vehicle through the front gate of her L.A. mansion, has been charged with felony stalking and vandalism.

As reported by foreign media, Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, of New Albany, Mississippi, who harassed ‘Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston for two years and also crashed his car through the front gates of her $21 million Bel-Air mansion on Monday, has been charged with stalking and vandalism, said Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman on Wednesday.

“Stalking is a crime that can quickly escalate from harassment to dangerous, violent actions, threatening the safety of victims and our communities,” Hotchman said of the incident. “My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who stalk and terrorise others, ensuring they are held accountable.”

According to the official, Carwyle, who is accused of repeatedly harassing Aniston from March 1, 2023, to May 5 of this year, by sending her unsolicited emails, voicemails and social media messages, also faces an aggravating circumstance of the threat of great bodily harm.

The accused’s arrangement, with a bail of $150,000, is set for Thursday, May 8, whereas, if convicted, he could serve three years in state prison.

