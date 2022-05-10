Jennifer Aniston glimpses a ‘day in her life’ at LA mansion

‘Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston shared a sneak peek into her life with the recent video as she does house chores at her LA mansion.

An otherwise private person, Jennifer Aniston invites fans into her personal life with the recent ad video. The 53-year-old star can be seen performing house chores at her $21 million mansion in Los Angeles, California.

The video commercial Aniston did for ‘Vital Proteins’ was shared by the celeb on her social media handle, captioned with “This was fun.” The 30-second clip sees the actor doing her bed as she fluffed up the sheet.

At one point in the fast-paced clip, the ‘Morning Show’ star can be seen running around with her dogs in the backyard of the mansion. One of the scenes had Aniston sipping on her black coffee, while she also rested in the modern-looking living room and enjoyed some music on an old record.

Moreover, a bunch of childhood and teenage pictures of the celeb flashed throughout the short video which depicted her growth into an accomplished actor.

It is pertinent to mention that Aniston bought the Bel-Air home in 2012 for a whopping $21 million with her former husband Justin Theroux. The two parted ways in 2017 while she kept the property in the divorce.

