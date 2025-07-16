web analytics
Jennifer Aniston hints at new love amid Jim Curtis rumours

Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston is dropping subtle hints to confirm her rumoured new romance with hypnotist Jim Curtis.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Jennifer Aniston, who has been reported to be seeing hypnotist and life coach Jim Curtis, after being introduced by ‘mutual friends’, is dropping more cryptic hints to confirm the new love in her life.

It happened so earlier this week, soon after her Mallorca getaway with friends, including Curtis, when Aniston reposted a quote by writer Case Kenny on her Instagram stories, which read, “People who still radiate love in a world that has shown them its darkest sides, please never change.”

Meanwhile, her second post soon after read, “The Friends theme song was right, no one told us life was gonna be this way.”

For the unversed, Aniston, 56, who had been married twice previously, to Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt and actor-director Justin Theroux, sparked dating rumours with Jim Curtis, 49, earlier this month, when the two were spotted, being handsy, on a weekend getaway in Mallorca, while being accompanied by her longtime friend, actor Jason Bateman, and his wife, Amanda Anka.

Sharing his experience of the yacht vacation with the ‘Friends’ alum on a Spanish island, Curtis recently wrote in his newsletter, “I am back from vacation, and what an experience!”

Read more Jennifer Aniston news here

