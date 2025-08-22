Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis take their romance public

Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston and her new beau, hypnotist Jim Curtis, have taken their romance public in Los Angeles.

Only a few weeks into her new affair with Jim Curtis, Jennifer Aniston is already getting supported publicly by her life coach beau, who recently showed up for his lady love at a brand event in L.A.

As reported by foreign media, Curtis joined the ‘Friends’ alum at her award-winning haircare brand LolaVie’s soirée on Wednesday, for the launch of a new product.

Per an eyewitness, who attended the event, Curtis was ‘lowkey, engaged, laughing’ at the outing, and ‘seemed very happy to be there to support Jen’.

This public display of support by Curtis came days after he enjoyed a double date with Aniston in Malibu, California, as they were joined by her co-star Courteney Cox and her boyfriend Johnny McDaid.

Notably, Jennifer Aniston, 56, who had been married twice previously, to Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt and actor-director Justin Theroux, sparked dating rumours with her new beau Jim Curtis, 49, last month, when the two were spotted together, being handsy, on a weekend getaway in Mallorca.