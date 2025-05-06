Jennifer Aniston’s L.A. home gate crashed by an intruder

Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston suffered a major scare on Monday, after an intruder crashed a vehicle through the gates of her L.A. mansion.

As reported by foreign media, the incident took place around noon on May 5, when a man was detained after crashing his car through the front gates of the $21 million Bel-Air mansion of Jennifer Aniston, while the 56-year-old Hollywood star was home.

According to the details, Aniston’s security team responded to the unsettling event around 12:20 p.m. and pulled the unidentified driver, believed to be in his 70s, out of the car, holding him on gunpoint until the police arrived.

Reports suggest that the LAPD officials took into custody the ‘Friends’ star’s home intruder for felony vandalism due to the damage; however, the cops indicated that the incident in no way seemed like a targeted attack on Aniston.

Further investigation into the matter is currently underway to find out any possible motive of the man, with a minor criminal history, behind crashing the celebrity’s home.

Meanwhile, neither Aniston nor her reps have yet commented on the matter personally.

