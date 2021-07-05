Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox reunite for 4th of July

Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow are friends beyond Friends and the trio got back together once again to celebrate the July 4 holiday together.

The three friends, who found roaring success in the 90s when they appeared on the cult sitcom Friends, met over the July 4 weekend with Cox taking to Instagram to share an endearing selfie from the get-together.

‘Happy 4th! xoxo,’ Cox, 57, captioned the picture that shows Jennifer Aniston, 52, posing with sunglasses atop her head, and Kudrow, 57, in a large sunhat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

Actor Laura Dern was also a part of the trio’s celebration.

This isn’t the first time that they’ve shared a glimpse into their friendship. Earlier this year in February, Cox penned a sweet birthday message for Aniston, saying, “Happy Birthday Jenny Louise! We’ve known each other so long I don’t even remember why I call you that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Kudrow found stardom when Friends first aired in 1994 – it ran for 10 seasons before bowing out in 2004, by which time it had attained classic status, with the trio earning $1 million per episode, making them the highest-paid women on TV at the time!

The original cast, including Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, came together in May 2021 for a reunion special on HBO Max.

Friends: The Reunion brought the stars back to the set for a tearful get-together 17 years after the final episode of the show about the lives of 20Somethings in New York.

A reboot of the series itself, or a movie, is not planned. All six actors are now in their 50s.