Jennifer Aniston addresses Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie ‘love triangle’ era

Actor Jennifer Aniston is opening up about being in a ‘love triangle’ with actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Jennifer was involved in a high-profile divorce with Brad Pitt in 2005, five years after they exchanged vows.

Their relationship was reportedly on the rocks amid Pitt’s affair with Angelina Jolie, during the filming for ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith.’

Brad Pitt moved on with the ‘Wanted’ star the same year he ended things with Jennifer Aniston.

They got married in 2014, however, their marriage lasted just two years as Julie filed for divorce in 2016.

Two decades after being involved in the ‘love triangle,’ Jennifer Aniston recalled the ear when the topic was a ‘juicy reading’ for people.

“It was such juicy reading for people. If they didn’t have their soap operas, they had their tabloids,” she said in a recent interview with a US media outlet.

The actor continued, “It’s a shame that it had to happen, but it happened. And boy did I take it personally.”

On the impact of the split and her motivation to move on with her life, Aniston recalled telling herself to “just pick yourself up by the bootstraps and keep on walking, girl.”

The ‘Friends’ star also reflected on her true feelings after seeing the 2005 photoshoot of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie after their split.

“I just remember the experience of doing it—which was kind of jarring. It was also such a vulnerable time. But yeah, that was one for the memoirs,” she said.