Jennifer Aniston says she mourned Matthew Perry long before his death

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston is opening up about the substance abuse by her ‘Friends’ co-star Matthew Perry.

Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom, died in October 2023 due to “acute effects” of ketamine.

Multiple suspects, including his medical team, were charged with supplying large amounts of the drug to the deceased actor illegally.

Jennifer Aniston, who co-starred in ‘Friends’ as Rachel Green, has revealed that the cast of the show had knowledge of his hard fight against addiction.

In a recent interview with a US media outlet, the Hollywood actor maintained that they “did everything” they could to help Matthew Perry during and after ‘Friends.’

“But it almost felt like we’d been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight. As hard as it was for all of us and for the fans, there’s a part of me that thinks this is better. I’m glad he’s out of that pain,” she said.

In an earlier interview, Jennifer Aniston revealed she talked to Perry on the day he died.

“He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that’s all I know… He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy,” she said.

The Hollywood actor continued, “I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard.”