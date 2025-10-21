Jennifer Aniston opens up about her father advice to avoid acting

John Anthony Aniston, the father of Jennifer Aniston, was a professional actor; accordingly, when his daughter began to follow in his footsteps, he proved it wrong.

However, his reason for keeping his daughter aside from Hollywood came from the rejection effect on Jennifer Aniston commonly practised in the film sector.

“My dad was telling me, ‘Please don’t do this; you’re just going to suffer rejection.'” Jennifer Aniston reveals Kristen Bell on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s Armchair Expert podcast.

“‘Just go get a job. Like, get a real job.’ All the cliché things.” Jennifer Aniston remembers her father’s advice without paying attention to it at the moment.

“Whatever drives you, if you find passion in something and you love it, go do it.” The Friends star explained her passion for acting urged her to adopt the profession despite receiving many warnings.

The Morning Show star, in light of these comments on the ‘nepo baby’ argument, claims that it only works if the person has the necessary skills.

“I mean, look at all the law firms. Blanky Blank Blanky and Blanky Blank. I mean, all right, isn’t that a version of It’s All in the Family? It’s all in the family.” Jennifer further added.

Read More: Jennifer Aniston reveals plans to adopt kids

Continuing, “So, maybe you got into a door because you’re so-and-so’s kid, but if you suck, guess what? You’re not going to continue to do it.”

However, it should be remembered that the widely known star John Anthony Aniston, Jennifer’s father, passed away back in 2022, leaving his brilliant footprints in the film industry.

Earlier this month, despite her decades-long fertility struggles, Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston had no plans to adopt kids amid Jim Carrey’s dating rumours.

Jennifer Aniston, 56, recently addressed the false narratives that she doesn’t want to have kids, in order to prioritise her career, when she revealed that she has been trying to embrace motherhood for years and even underwent multiple IVF treatments.