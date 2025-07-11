Jennifer Aniston’s new romance with hypnotist Jim Curtis confirmed

Yes! Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston is indeed dating hypnotist and life coach Jim Curtis; however, the new couple is keeping everything ‘super private’.

The rumours of a new budding romance between Jennifer Aniston, 56, and Jim Curtis, 49, sparked by their recent Mallorca vacation, have now been confirmed by a source close to the ‘Friends’ alum.

“They are happy and really into each other,” the insider told a foreign publication, adding that, “They are being super private but have been spending a lot of time together.”

According to the tipster, Aniston was set up with Curtis by ‘mutual friends’.

They reportedly ‘started off as friends but really hit it off’ over time.

“They’ve been hanging out a lot, but very much on the DL at her home in L.A. It’s very Zen, and she has always been very much into that,” the source added. “They’re a good match.”

Notably, Aniston, who had been married twice previously, to Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt and actor-director Justin Theroux, sparked dating rumours with Curtis, earlier this week, when the two, along with her longtime friend, actor Jason Bateman, and his wife, Amanda Anka, were spotted enjoying a yacht party together, during the weekend getaway to the Spanish island.

