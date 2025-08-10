Selena Gomez’s advice that Jennifer Aniston says she’ll never forget

Jennifer Aniston has revealed what she has learned from Selena Gomez, sharing that the singer and actress has helped her embrace social media more confidently.

The Friends star, best known for her role as Rachel Green, spoke about their friendship while promoting the latest product from her haircare brand LolaVie, a new dry shampoo.

Jennifer Aniston said she and Selena Gomez have known each other for years after first meeting over a decade ago in a bathroom.

Gomez, who was relatively unknown at the time, recalled feeling starstruck when she saw Aniston. Since then, the two have remained close friends, often spending time together. Aniston described Gomez as a kind and supportive person.

Selena Gomez, now one of the most followed women on Instagram, has offered Jennifer Aniston advice on navigating the online world.

Jennifer Aniston credited her friend with helping her feel more at ease with social media, an area she admits she had not been naturally drawn to.

The pair also share the same manager, and their friendship has included casual moments like having pizza together at Aniston’s home.

While speaking to People, Jennifer Aniston also touched on her long-standing friendship with Courteney Cox, explaining that their shared passion is interior design rather than beauty tips.

For Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez has been more than just a friend—she has been a guide in an area the actress once found challenging, helping her connect with fans in a new way.

