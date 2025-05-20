Jennifer Coolidge kicked in face by ‘The White Lotus’ co-star

Hollywood starlet Meghann Fahy revealed she once accidentally kicked veteran actor Jennifer Coolidge in her face during the filming of HBO’s anthology series, ‘The White Lotus’.

In her recent talk show appearance on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’, actor Meghann Fahy, aka Daphne Sullivan of ‘The White Lotus’, revisited the filming of the memorable beach sequence in season 2, where her character discovered the body of Tanya McQuoid, played by Emmy-winning star Jennifer Coolidge, in the ocean.

When asked about how the filming in water for the scene was, Fahy shared, “It’s so much more difficult and so much more drawn out than it appears to be, and so learning that was really interesting. Now, it’s all I think about when I read a script and there’s anything in the water. I’m always like, ‘Hang on’.”

“The water was so shallow so far out, far from the shore, and so then I was having to run through the water from where we were back to the beach,” recalled ‘The Perfect Couple’ actor.

Upon being asked whether Coolidge was ‘in the water’, the whole time of the ‘tiring’ scene, Fahy explained, “They did put her in the water for a couple of the shots. They were trying to get her face, and the camera was under the water. And they wanted my foot to come into frame. But I couldn’t see where the camera or she was because of where they wanted my body to be positioned, so I was just kind of blindly feeling around.”

“I did accidentally make contact with her [Coolidge’s] face at one point,” she recalled.

However, “She was so gracious about it. She was like, ‘Man, you gotta do what you gotta do. Go for it’,” Fahy concluded.

