Jennifer Garner joins Ben Affleck for Boston Red Sox game

Hollywood actor Jennifer Garner and her ex-husband, actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck, were spotted together watching the Boston Red Sox game on Friday.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Fans took notice of their family time together when cameras turned toward them in the front row at the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, according to a report by PEOPLE.

The former celebrity couple was joined by their children, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, 16, and Samuel Affleck, 13, for the game night.

However, their eldest 19-year-old, Violet Anne Affleck, did not accompany her parents to the Boston Red Sox game.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were seen involved in a deep discussion when ‘The Accountant 2’ star took notice of the attention on them.

The 52-year-old was seen nudging Jennifer Garner, who smiled for the camera, only to return to her conversation with the Hollywood actor.

“Great Red Sox family right there, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, and their kids,” NESN commentator Dave O’Brien said.

It is to be noted here that the two Hollywood stars tied the knot in 2005 and share three children.

After their divorce in 2018, Ben Affleck married singer-songwriter Jennifer Lopez in 2022, however, they marriage ended in divorce in 2025.

Garner has been in a relationship with businessman John Miller since 2018.

