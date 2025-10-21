Jennifer Garner teams up with 'Save the Children' for free meal delivery

Jennifer Garner showcased her Philanthropic spirit on Sunday by delivering meals to children in Los Angeles.

On October 19, the 13 Going on 30 actress participated in the A Million Meals program, providing nutritious meals to kids. Jennifer Garner in this collaboration is an initiative between her company, Once Upon a Farm and the non-profit organization Save the Children.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 53-year-old actress was seen wearing a green Once Upon a Farm sweatshirt paired with gray-blue camouflage leggings.

Garner founded Once Upon a Farm in 2015 with the mission of creating “more nutritious, convenient and delicious baby food” options.

For the occasion, Garner was dressed comfortably, wearing a green sweatshirt with the organization’s logo printed on the chest. She completed the look with some camo leggings, high socks, running shoes, and a red cap.

Garner was photographed laughing and smiling, having a good time with her other contributors. She was also photographed carrying a brown box filled with different foods and supplies.

Last week, she shared her agricultural activities on Instagram, posting photos and videos of herself riding tractors and engaging in farm work. “Farmers are the heart of our country. Happy #NationalFarmersDay! Love from your biggest fan, Farmer Jen”, she captioned the post.