Jennifer Hudson to headline Whitney Houston Legacy of Love Gala

American singer-actor Jennifer Hudson has been tapped to lead Whitney Houston’s annual Legacy of Love Gala this year.

Who can possibly replace the inimitable talent of Whitney Houston, but… for an honourable tribute with her timeless tracks, the great EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner) Jennifer Hudson is the name, as proved time and time again by ‘The Colour Purple’ star.

As reported by foreign media, J.Hud will headline the fourth annual Whitney Houston Legacy of Love gala on August 9, presented by The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation and Primary Wave Music. The event, held at the St. Regis Hotel in Atlanta on what would have been Houston’s 62nd birthday, doubles as a celebration of 40 years since the launch of her career, with her self-titled debut album, released in 1985.

Other performances include those by R&B singer-songwriter Meli’sa Morgan and Jimmy Avance, in addition to a preview of the upcoming orchestral tour, ‘The Voice of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration’, conducted by William R. Langley.

The Legacy of Love gala will benefit the late singer’s Whitney Houston Foundation for Children, aimed at empowering young people by providing resources to unhoused children, giving out college scholarships, and raising funds.

Meanwhile, a grant will also be awarded to the Los Angeles-based Kids in the Spotlight, an organisation that seeks to heal and empower children through storytelling and filmmaking.

