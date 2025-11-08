Jennifer Lawrence highlights male, female directors' differences

Jennifer Lawrence is talking about the way the people behind the camera affect her experiences on movie sets, and she wasn’t afraid to highlight one significant difference.

Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she has observed a recurring pattern with female directors during a Q&A session after featuring Die My Love, her new movie with Vulture, on November 7.

“I have found a commonality in female directors, which is that they do not do this thing, which is over-direct,” she said, noticing female directors.

However, the 35-year-old actress described that taking experiences with male directors can feel very distinct.

The veteran actress stated that there were moments when she worked with men who apparently looked, reminding everyone that they are the ones who are directors.

Jennifer Lawrence hilariously confessed that these behaviours won’t always help her work more, but when she hears the term “auteur,” she thinks of someone “controlling and … what’s that word? “Neurotic!”

She compared her attitude to working with filmmaker Lynne Ramsay, a Scottish filmmaker and cinematographer, in Die My Love.

Moreover, the star called Ramsay someone on the film podium who shaped a thoughtful atmosphere and provided assistance to the cast connection through music and discussion.

Lawrence observed that when Ramsay established the tone, “she would just kind of slowly walk back.”

That room encouraged the actors to explore more. According to Lawrence, “From the discomfort of that, from the lack of her visibility, something interesting would come from it.”

Jennifer Lawrence further claimed that if Ramsay liked what she saw, she encouraged them to continue, saying, “That’s great, great, yeah, do it again.”

Several unforeseen events remained in play, such as when the cast accidentally laughed. Ramsay merely told them, “No, it was fantastic.” I enjoyed how you laughed. “Do it again.

For the unknown, Lawrence and Robert Pattinson co-star in the film Die My Love.

The film is adapted from Ariana Harwicz’s 2012 novel and follows Grace and Jackson, a couple who leave New York City for rural Montana.

The tale stated that they started facing emotional and practical challenges after the birth of their first baby in their new life.

Lawrence’s words depict her admiration for directors who believe in their performers, as well as her obvious impatience with those who can’t stop themselves from controlling every scene.