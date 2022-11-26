Jennifer Lopez to release ‘This Is Me’ follow-up after 20 years

Twenty years after she put out her album ‘This Is Me… Then’, singer and actor Jennifer Lopez announced on Friday a follow-up ‘This Is Me… Now’, to be released next year.

The 53-year-old, who has deleted posts from her Instagram in the last few days, shared a video clip on the social media platform in which she recreated the 2002 record’s cover of herself dressed in a pink top and hat before turning into her current older self, all while saying “This is me then … this is me now”.

The 2002 album, which featured hit songs ‘Jenny from the Block’ and ‘All I Have’, was inspired by Lopez’ relationship at the time with actor Ben Affleck. The couple, dubbed ‘Bennifer’, got engaged but called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.

They rekindled their romance last year and married in the summer.

In her Instagram post, Lopez listed the new album’s 13 song titles, including one about now-husband, Affleck, called ‘Dear Ben pt. ll’.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, JLo was last seen in Kat Coiro-helmed rom-com flick ‘Marry Me’, with Owen Wilson and Maluma. The title received mixed reviews from critics, while it was a success at Box Office.

For 2023, the Latin star has ‘Shotgun Wedding’ and ‘The Mother’ in the kitty, while she has also started filming for Netflix’s sci-fi title ‘Atlas’ with Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu.

