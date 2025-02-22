Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are officially divorced

Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband, actor-director Ben Affleck are officially divorced and single.

As reported by foreign media, Bennifer 2.0 was officially over on Friday and Hollywood A-listers Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were declared single, as their divorce settlement, approved by a judge of the Los Angeles Superior Court last month, came into effect on February 21. As per a court document, the high-profile couple settled their divorce through mediation in September, in order to avoid the drawn-out court fight like other celebrity couples.

Additionally, the ‘Atlas’ actor has also dropped Affleck from her legal name, whereas, more of the financial details of their divorce settlement have been kept private. However, as the ex-couple does not share any children, custody issue is out of the case, while neither of the two will pay any spousal support to the other.

It is worth mentioning here that the high-profile couple commonly known as Bennifer, who were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004, rekindled their romance in 2021, three years after Affleck finalized his divorce from his ex-wife of 13 years, actor Jennifer Garner, in 2018.

They announced their second engagement in April 2022, before exchanging vows later the same year.

Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, last August, on the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony in Georgia, which was held a month after their Las Vegas marriage, in July.

