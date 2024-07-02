Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marriage is ‘completely over’

The short-lived marriage of Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez and her husband, actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck has been over for months, claims a new report.

As reported by a foreign-based celebrity magazine, fans’ beloved couple Bennifer have not been together since March, shares the sources close to the couple. However, Ben Affleck is ‘still very protective’ of Jennifer Lopez.

“The marriage is completely over, and Jennifer is heartbroken. She loves love and wanted this to work so badly,” another insider told the outlet.

Notably, Lopez and Affleck, who were previously dating and were also engaged from 2002-2004, rekindled their romance in 2021, 20 years after their first meeting. The couple announced their engagement in April 2022 and exchanged vows in July of the same year.

The speculations around their split initiated when Affleck was spotted leaving a home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, where he had been living separately from Lopez. To shut down the rumours, the couple last clicked together as they attended a Seraphina play.

However, the buzz was further fuelled by an insider who confirmed that Affleck feels his marriage with Lopez is over since he has ‘come to his senses’ now.

Moreover, Lopez also cancelled her ‘This Is Me…Live’ tour 2025 in MGM Grand ‘to be with her children, family and close friends’. However, after the tour cancellation, she travelled to France and Italy on a solo vacation.

Meanwhile, Affleck has reportedly moved his belongings from their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion while she was away. The couple is also said to be selling their marital mansion.

Neither Lopez nor Affleck have yet addressed the rumours.