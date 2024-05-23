Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Ben Affleck divorce rumours

Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on rumours of divorce from her husband, actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck.

Amidst the speculations around the divorce of the high-profile couple, Bennifer, actor-singer Jennifer Lopez finally answered the related question, during her recent outing for the second premiere of her upcoming movie ‘Atlas’, in Mexico.

While attending the premiere on Wednesday, without her husband, JLo was asked by a media reporter to address the divorce rumours. Following a brief smile upon the uncomfortable question, the ‘Jenny on The Block’ singer shut down the reporter saying, “You know better than that.”

It is pertinent to note here that the speculations around their split initiated when Affleck was spotted leaving a home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, where he had been living separately from Lopez. To shut down the rumours, the couple was clicked together earlier this week as they attended a Seraphina play.

However, the buzz was further fuelled by an insider who confirmed that Affleck feels his marriage with Lopez is over since he has ‘come to his senses’ now. “If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would,” the insider claimed and added the past two years felt like a ‘fever dream’ to him.

Notably, Lopez and Affleck, who were previously dating and were also engaged from 2002-2004, rekindled their romance in 2021, 20 years after their first meeting. The couple announced their engagement in April 2022 and exchanged vows in July of the same year.

Both celebrities raise their children from previous marriages together. The singer shares twins, Max and Emme with her former husband, singer Marc Anthony, whereas, Affleck is father to three children with ex-wife, actor Jennifer Garner, including Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.