Jennifer Lopez does not hire ‘Virgos’ in her group: Deets inside

If you dream to dance behind Jennifer Lopez but have ‘Virgo’ as your astrological sign, then there is a piece of bad news for you, as the pop icon is a firm believer of astrology and does not take dancers with the specific zodiac sign on her dance group, as claimed by the ‘Glee’ star, Heather Morris.

On a recent podcast outing, Morris who has performed for long on stage, even behind Beyonce, revealed this unusual trivia about newly-married Lopez. During the conversation, the celeb recounted an audition hosted by Lopez for dancers on one of the tours.

“She walks into the room, and she said, ‘Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands, if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?’,” Morris narrated.

She further clarified that she wasn’t present in the said room but has heard the stories from multiple people. “This is hearsay but true. When one person says something, could be true [but] when multiple people say something … it’s like, ‘Oh, that happened,’” she insisted.

Morris further claimed that JLo then told all the Virgos (who raised their hands) to walk out after a full day of auditions, without any payment.

It is still unclear though why the performer – who herself is a Leo – had such a treatment for Virgos. Any official statement from her representative on the claims is yet to be made.

