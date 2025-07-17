Jennifer Lopez is ‘done’ with marriage after Ben Affleck divorce

After trying to make it work quite a few times, Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez now seems to be ‘done’ with marriage after her latest failed relationship with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck.

Currently on the European leg of her ‘Up All Night’ concert tour in Spain, Jennifer Lopez, 55, who is rumoured to be seeing her ‘Office Romance’ co-star Brett Goldstein, told the crowd in Bilbao on Tuesday that she is ‘done’ with marriages in her life.

In response to a concertgoer’s wish, who held the sign reading, “J Lo, marry me?” she said, “I think I’m done with that. I’ve tried that a few times.”

Notably, Jennifer Lopez, who had been married four times in total, to Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd and singer Marc Anthony, besides her other public relationships and engagement to baseball shortstop Alex Rodriguez, was last married to actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck, from 2022 to 2024.

The couple, referred to as ‘Bennifer’ while dating and engaged in the early 2000s, rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in the following year. However, their short-lived marriage ended after two years, when she filed for divorce from him last August. They settled their divorce through mediation the following month, and it was approved by a Los Angeles Superior Court earlier this year.

