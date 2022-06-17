Jennifer Lopez says she ‘felt devalued’ after divorce from Marc Anthony

Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez in her hotly released documentary ‘Halftime’ admitted to feeling ‘devalued’ following her divorce from third husband Marc Anthony.

In her documentary, Lopez touched upon the struggles faced by her after ending her third marriage with then-husband, singer Marc Anthony after a decade. “When my kids were three years old, I got divorced,” she said in the film.

“I was a single mom with two young children.”

Speaking further about the professional hardships during the time, Lopez added: “As an artist, I lost a little bit of who I was while trying to build a perfect family life.”

“At 42, movie roles weren’t knocking on my door, and when I went back to work, I felt like I didn’t know where my value lay anymore.”

For those unversed, Lopez tied the knot with Anthony in 2004, and the two were officially divorced in 2014.

It is pertinent to mention, Jennifer Lopez is currently in a relationship with beau Ben Affleck. The duo who first began dating in the early 2000s while working on the common project ‘Gigli’, called off their much-talked engagement abruptly in 2003, before going their way with respective partners.

However, almost two decades later, the couple rekindled their romance in 2021 after Jennifer’s split with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, and Ben Affleck’s divorce from actor Jennifer Garner.

Earlier this year, a representative of Lopez confirmed to a foreign tabloid that the power couple #bennifer are officially together and has exchanged rings.

