Jennifer Lopez gets support from old friend post Ben Affleck split

Web Desk
TOP NEWS

Actor Leah Remini shared a fresh update on her friendship with Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez, revealing that the two supported each other after their respective divorces.

In her recent conversation with a foreign publication, Leah Remini, who skipped Jennifer Lopez’s wedding with Ben Affleck in 2022, despite their decades-long friendship, confirmed that the two are still at each other’s corners and extended support, after their respective divorces last August.

“Right after the divorce, we’d text each other loving messages of support,” shared The King Of Queens’ actor.

“Sometimes you don’t talk to people every day like you used to, but that doesn’t mean the love is lost,” she clarified. “Friendships ebb and flow. That doesn’t mean we’re at odds.”

For the unversed, JLo and actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck, who were previously in a relationship in the early 2000s, rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in the following year. However, their short-lived marriage ended after two years, when the ‘Atlas’ actor filed for divorce from her husband last August.

Meanwhile, Remini, who was married to actor Angelo Pagán since 2003, and also shares a daughter with him, announced via an Instagram post last year that the couple has decided to divorce.

