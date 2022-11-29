Jennifer Lopez speaks about her biggest heartbreak

Actor and singer Jennifer Lopez recalled that she felt she would die when her first engagement with her celebrity husband ended in 2004.

The “Waiting For Tonight” singer was dating Ben Affleck before they parted ways 20 years ago. In an interview, she called it her biggest heartbreak.

“It was so painful after we broke up, she said. “Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life. I honestly felt like I was going to die.”

She added: “It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most ‘would never happen in Hollywood’ ending.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Gigli co-stars got engaged in November 2002 when her album “This Is Me… Then” got released. They split after two years.

They started seeing each other in April last year before tying the knot in July this year.

Jennifer Lopez announced that she will release her latest album “This Is Me….. Now” next year. She shared the song titles on social media.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, JLo was last seen in Kat Coiro-helmed rom-com flick “Marry Me“, with Owen Wilson and Maluma. The title received mixed reviews from critics, while it was a success at Box Office.

For 2023, the Latin star has “Shotgun Wedding” and “The Mother” in the kitty, while she has also started filming for Netflix’s sci-fi title “Atlas” with Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu.

