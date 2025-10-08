Jennifer Lopez speaks out on unexpected guest that crawled up her on stage

Jennifer Lopez has finally revealed the behind story of her harrowing encounter with cricket during show.

Back in August, the 56-year-old star performed at Central Stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan, where a cricket shockingly crawled up her neck.

Recalling the nerve-wracking incident during The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, October 7, Lopez shared that she felt something at the time.

“The thing is, I felt something right? I felt something. And I was just like – I thought it was a bug that was flying around. I could see bugs in the lights, you know. You can see them,” she reminisced.

Jennifer Lopez went on to say, “You are outside in these venues. And I thought it was just touching me and coming back. But it was crawling. If you see the whole clip it is crawling up my body the whole time.”

The Atlas star further shared that she did feel the insect climbing on her but she remained focus on finishing the song for fans.

“And I was like just try to finish the song. And then I was like, it might be on me. I did not realize – I didn’t know what it was. But then I went like this and I threw it,” she added.

Jennifer Lopez is currently promoting her new flick, Kiss Of The Spider Woman, which is produced by her ex-husband Ben Affleck.