Jennifer Lopez steps out for lunch, shopping after tour cancellation

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez stepped out for lunch and shopping in Los Angeles after announcing to cancel her summer tour.

The 54-year-old donned a colorful floral dress with oversized yellow-tinted shades as she grabbed lunch at a local restaurant and did some shopping, PEOPLE reported on Sunday.

Jennifer Lopez on June 1 announced that she was cancelling her summer tour to spend more time with her family as rumours circulated over a split with husband Ben Affleck.

The announcement from the singer and her promoter also came after reports that sales for the multi-date event were flagging.

In her newsletter ‘On the JLo’ sent to fans on June 1 she revealed the tour was off.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” Lopez wrote.

“I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…” On her OntheJLo website, Lopez shared an official statement to her fans about the cancellation.

The cancellation of the tour came after a number of adjustments and curtailments were made to the tour, including slicing dates off and rebranding it as a greatest hits tour, rather than one focused on her latest album.

But it also came with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s apparent troubles dominating the tabloid and entertainment press.

Reports suggest the pair – who married in 2022, almost two decades after their first relationship fell apart – have been living separately in Los Angeles.

Several reports said that relations between the Good Will Hunting star and the On The Floor singer were strained because of their different approaches to celebrity.

The pair first met on the set of movie Gigli, released in 2003.

They became a media sensation as they dated but postponed their planned 2003 nuptials, then announced their relationship was over in early 2004.

‘Bennifer’ – the couple’s public nickname from their first highly publicised relationship – set the internet alight in 2021 when photos of them together again began circulating.

They wed in a small ceremony in Nevada in July the following year.