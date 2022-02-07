Jennifer Lopez tears up recalling a fan from years ago

Popstar Jennifer Lopez got emotional during her recent appearance at a chat show, as she recalled a special gesture by a fan from her first tour.

American pop star Jennifer Lopez, more commonly known as JLo appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s ‘The Tonight Show’ over the past weekend along with musician Maluma, ahead of the release of her film ‘Marry Me’.

Jimmy when asked Lopez of ‘any memorable signs from her concerts’ in one of the segments, it left the singer misty-eyed remembering a female fan from her very first concert tour back in 2012.

Speaking about the occasion, the 52-year-old celeb mentioned “I remember this woman holding up this sign and saying ‘I’ve been waiting 14 years to tell you that you helped me be the woman that I am today’.”

Further reminiscing the humbling experience, Jennifer added: “You don’t realize that your music is touching people, you think you’re just doing this thing until you tour the world and people come up to you and show me tattoos of name on their back…”.

The lucky superfan took to photo and video sharing app to share the heartfelt clip, with a moving note: “I can’t believe that @jlo is still talking about that moment in Oct. 11th 2012 when she read my sign during her concert”, further revealing the celebrity came ‘down from the stage and hugged her’.

Furthermore, the artist reposted a heartwarming note of the fan, adding that she ‘loves each one of her fans’.

