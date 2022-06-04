Jennifer Lopez to be bestowed with Generation Award

Hollywood icon Jennifer Lopez will receive the Generation Award in the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

A foreign news agency reported that the actor and singer will be honoured for her outstanding accomplishments in film and television.

MTV stated that Generation Awards honour actors who have become household names.

“The Generation Award celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names,” the network stated in its release.

Actors Robert Downey, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Sandra Bullock, Tom Cruise, Ben Stiller, Johnny Depp, Mike Myers and the Fast & Furious movie franchise have been honoured with award in the past.

Jennifer Lopez is one of the illustrious figures in the entertainment industry. Her performance in Selena, Hustlers, The Wedding Planner, Maid in Manhattan and Marry Me were praised by the critics.

The Waiting For Tonight singer was bestowed with the Icon Award for her contribution to music at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March this year.

Jennifer Lopez confirmed the engagement with her fellow actor Ben Affleck.

