Jennifer Love Hewitt opens up on rumoured feud with Sarah Michelle Gellar

Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt has reacted to her rumoured feud with ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The two Hollywood actors worked together in the film, which was released in 1997.

Both of them reprised their roles in the ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ 2025 reboot, which arrived in theatres on Friday.

Jennifer Love Hewitt returned as Julie James, who helps a group of youths who are being hunted by the hook-wielding fisherman.

While Helen Shivers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) famously died in 1997’s ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’, she returns in the reboot in a dream sequence to warn Danica Richards (Madelyn Cline).

As the two Hollywood stars reunited on the reboot, Jennifer Love Hewitt has broken her silence about her rumoured feud with Geller.

“I honestly don’t even know what that was or how that all came to be. I just think people don’t want the narrative to be easy. Why do we always have to be against each other and out for each other?” she said in an interview with a US media outlet.

“I haven’t seen Sarah. Literally, we’ve not talked since I saw her at 18 years old when the first movie came out. That’s why it’s so funny to me. People were like, ‘Say something back’ And I’m like, ‘What am I going to say? I’ve not seen her.’ On my side, we’re good. I have no idea where this is coming from,” the Hollywood actor added.

It is to be noted here that Freddie Prinze Jr., another OG actor, also returned to play Ray Bronson in ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ reboot.