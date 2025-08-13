Supernatural star Jensen Ackles explains why his daughter can’t watch “The Boys”

Jensen Ackles, the star of hit series like Supernatural and The Boys, recently shared a touching detail about his family life, revealing what his daughter tells him whenever he travels for work.

The Supernatural and The Boys star said his 12-year-old daughter Justice Jay always asks him to be safe before he leaves. Jensen Ackles believes this concern might come from watching too many Supernatural episodes, where his character faces constant danger.

The actor, who shares three children with his wife Danneel Ackles, explained that he always carries drawings from his children.

Jensen Ackles while sharing his 10 essentials for the GQ series, showed two new pieces of art from his twins Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes, along with a heartfelt note from Arrow saying how much she misses him when he is away.

He described these messages as both beautiful and difficult to read.

Jensen Ackles also spoke about his daughter’s interest in his projects. Justice Jay wants to watch The Boys, in which Jensen Ackles plays Soldier Boy, but he insists she is too young for the series and should wait until she is much older.

While she has seen him in Supernatural, he feels The Boys is not suitable for her age.

In a separate interview, Jensen Ackles revealed that his daughter is beginning to understand his work more clearly.

She might soon be allowed to watch his new show Countdown, though he plans to watch it with her to make sure it is appropriate.

Despite not being able to watch all of his roles, Jensen Ackles values the excitement and support his children show for his career.

Earlier, Jensen Ackles, gave fans a major update about his character’s return in the new spinoff series Vought Rising.

Speaking at a recent convention in Michigan, Ackles offered insight into what viewers can expect from the upcoming prequel.

The actor revealed that Vought Rising will explore Soldier Boy’s early years, long before he became the hardened and gruff figure introduced in Season 3 of The Boys.