Jeremy Allen White teases major plot developments in ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’

The highly anticipated Star War film, The Mandalorian and Grogu, is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026 and one of the stars, Jeremy Allen White has provided an intriguing hint about the plot.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, White, who portrays Rotta the Huttlet, suggested that his character will share significant screen time with the Mandalorian, stating, “It’s kind of like him and the Mandalorian running around for a lot of the movie together”, and added, “Rotta can move, yeah, quickly”.

This comment has sparked speculation among fans especially since Rotta, Jabba the Hutt’s infant son, first appeared in The Clone wars movie in 2008.

In related news, Mia Goth who is set to star in Star Wars: Starfighter, also shared insights about her role. While she remained tight-lipped about her character, she remarked , “It’s really intense, but I love it. I’m being pushed in a way that I’ve never been pushed before”, in an interview with Elle Magazine.

She emphasized that Starfighter is “a completely separate film and not a prequel”, featuring new characters and a “really great script”. Star Wars: Starfighter is set to release on May 28, 2027.