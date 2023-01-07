Jeremy Renner gives recovery update from hospital

American actor, Jeremy Renner shared a recovery update from the hospital bed after the snowplough accident earlier this week.

On Saturday, the ‘Avengers’ star shared yet another recovery update on his extensive injuries, as the veteran celebrated his 53rd birthday in the hospital bed following a traumatic weather-related accident earlier this week.

Sharing the picture of himself surrounded by the hospital staff on his Insta story, Renner wrote, “Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey.” A day earlier, the Hollywood actor shared a video of himself receiving a head massage from his sister on his path to recovery. “That was the first shower in definitely a week or so. Gross,” Renner can be heard saying in the clip described as a ‘spa moment to lift his spirits’.

For the unversed, Jeremy Renner, who owns a home in Washoe County of Nevada, USA, for several years, the area which received heavy snowfall on New Year’s eve, was injured in a snow accident on Sunday.

As per the reports, the traumatic accident took place when the celebrity was moving snow from a private driveway for his family members to depart after celebrating the holiday season together.

Jeremy Renner undergoes two surgeries after snow plough accident

On Monday, his publicist said in a statement that Renner suffered ‘blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries’ in the snow plough accident, and underwent two surgeries the following day to treat the injuries.

