The Sopranos and The Good Wife star Jerry Adler passes away at 96

Jerry Adler, known for his role as Herman “Hesh” Rabkin in The Sopranos, Howard Lyman in The Good Wife and Sidney Feinberg in Rescue Me, passed away after a long and successful career at the age of 96.

Jerry Adler began his journey in theatre before moving to television and film, becoming one of the most recognised character actors of his generation.

Jerry Adler worked behind the scenes on Broadway for decades, starting as a stage manager on classic productions like My Fair Lady, The Apple Tree and The Homecoming.

He collaborated with renowned artists such as Katharine Hepburn, Zero Mostel and Arthur Miller during his early years in theatre.

Jerry Adler transitioned to acting in his 60s, a surprising move considering his strong stage background and family ties to acting through his cousin, Stella Adler.

On television, Jerry Adler became widely known for his role in HBO’s acclaimed series The Sopranos.

He also appeared in The Good Wife, Rescue Me, Mad About You and Transparent, earning praise for his versatility.

His later work included roles in Broad City and appearances in major films like Manhattan Murder Mystery, In Her Shoes, Synecdoche, New York and A Most Violent Year.

Jerry Adler’s return to Broadway as an actor in Taller Than a Dwarf and later in Fish in the Dark highlighted a full-circle moment in his career.

He also had notable roles in short-lived series such as Hudson Street, Alright Already and Raising Dad.

Survived by his wife, psychologist Joan Laxman, Jerry Adler leaves behind a remarkable legacy in theatre and television.

