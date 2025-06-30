Why did it take Jerry Bruckheimer three years to get F1’s approval?

F1: The Movie the long-awaited Formula One film starring Brad Pitt, has finally been released in cinemas and the man who helped make it all happen? None other than legendary Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who spent three years persuading Formula One to let them into their world.

While speaking to Screen Rant, Jerry Bruckheimer, best known for hits like Top Gun: Maverick and Pirates of the Caribbean, called the experience “a great journey,” though it wasn’t an easy one.

“It took us three years just to get F1 on board,” he said. “We had to prove we weren’t going to make the teams look bad and that we wanted to show the sport with honesty and heart.”

Once the doors were opened, the film’s production truly began to pick up speed. Jerry Bruckheimer and director Joseph Kosinski worked closely with F1 teams.

Especially Mercedes, who built six special cars for the film. Bruckheimer said Kosinski even had a hand in designing them, making sure every detail was true to the sport.

F1: The Movie follows Sonny Hayes, a veteran driver played by Brad Pitt, who is asked to return to the track as part of the fictional APX Grand Prix team. There, he crosses paths with Joshua Pearce, a rising star played by Damson Idris.

The film also stars Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, and Tobias Menzies, and has already received strong reviews after premiering earlier this month.

Though Jerry Bruckheimer has produced racing films before including Days of Thunder, he said F1 The Movie was an entirely new experience.

Adding authenticity to the film was none other than Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time World Champion, who joined the team as both technical advisor and producer.

It was Hamilton who first invited Kosinski to the 2021 Austin Grand Prix, a moment that inspired the director to dive into the sport. Bruckheimer praised Hamilton’s involvement, saying, “His insight changed everything. He helped us see the heart and soul of the sport.”

The film also explores the superstitions many F1 drivers hold before races. According to Bruckheimer, those details weren’t made up.

Jerry Bruckheimer has done it again, only this time, he didn’t just produce a movie. He crossed the finish line of a dream that began with one question: What if we could make the greatest Formula One movie ever?