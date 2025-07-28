Jessica Alba confirms Danny Ramirez romance

Hollywood has just got a new couple on the block as actor-entrepreneur Jessica Alba confirms her romance with fellow Marvel star Danny Ramirez.

Click here to read more Lifestyle stories

Jessica Alba, 44, who first sparked dating rumours with actor Danny Ramirez, only months after filing for divorce from her film producer ex-husband, Cash Warren, earlier this year, has just gone public with the new romance, in a PDA-filled recent outing.

As spotted by Hollywood paparazzi, Alba and Ramirez stepped out in Los Angeles on Friday, July 25, when the 32-year-old wrapped his arms around the ‘Fantastic Four’ actor, as they shared a kiss near a parked car.

According to a source close to the new couple, things are ‘very new’ between the two, but ‘they’re having a good time together’.

Notably, the development comes days after the mother of three was spotted with Ramirez, whose acting credits include Marvel miniseries ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, as well as Tom Cruise and Glen Powell’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, on an intimate dinner date at an Italian restaurant.

The celebrities first sparked speculations back in May, when Alba was spotted with the mystery man (before being identified as Ramirez) on a flight and landed with him in Los Angeles.

For the unversed, Alba confirmed her separation from her husband of 17 years, Cash Warren, this January, weeks before she filed for divorce in the Los Angeles County court.

Read more Jessica Alba news here!