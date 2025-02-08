Jessica Alba files for divorce from Cash Warren

Days after confirming the separation from her husband Cash Warren, Hollywood actor and entrepreneur Jessica Alba has filed for divorce from the film producer.

Three weeks after Jessica Alba first confirmed the rumours of her separation from her film producer husband Cash Warren, via an Instagram post, reports from foreign media now suggest that the Hollywood diva has officially filed for divorce, seeking joint custody of their three children.

According to the details, Alba, through her divorce attorney Laura Wasser, filed the documents in the Los Angeles County court, on Friday, to end their marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

For the unversed, the ‘Fantastic Four’ actor released a statement on the social platform last month, announcing the end of their 17-year-long marriage. “I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years. It’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals,” she had written. “We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family.”

Alba, 43, and Warren, 45, who first met in 2004 and tied the knot in 2008, share three children, including daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and a son Hayes, 7.

Reports suggest that Alba and Warren are headed for an ‘extremely amicable’ divorce, seeking the joint physical and legal custody of their children, while the former has also requested for her maiden name ‘Jessica Marie Alba’ to be restored.

