Jessica Alba fuels dating rumours with Danny Ramirez

Hollywood star Jessica Alba and her rumoured beau, Danny Ramirez, stepped out on a romantic date night in West Hollywood, fuelling speculations.

Fresh off divorce from her film producer ex-husband, Cash Warren, after 17 years of marriage, Jessica Alba, 44, who sparked dating rumours with fellow Marvel star Danny Ramirez, stepped out with the 32-year-old actor for a romantic dinner date at an Italian restaurant.

West Hollywood paparazzi spotted the two after their date night this week, where Alba was seated in the passenger seat of the car, driven by Ramirez, as the two smiled at each other, before driving off together.

For the unversed, Ramirez is a fellow Marvel actor of the ‘Fantastic Four’ star, who starred in the miniseries ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, and is all set to reprise his character in the upcoming ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ and ‘Avengers: Doomsday’.

Additionally, his acting credits also include Tom Cruise and Glen Powell’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, where he played Lieutenant Mickey ‘Fanboy’ Garcia.

Notably, a mother of three, Alba confirmed her separation from her husband of 17 years, Cash Warren, this January, weeks before she filed for divorce in the Los Angeles County court.

The actor sparked speculations of a new romance in May, when she was spotted with the mystery man (before being identified as Ramirez) on a flight and landed with him in Los Angeles.