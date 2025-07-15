Jessica Alba’s mystery man turns out to be Marvel star

The mystery man in Hollywood actor and entrepreneur Jessica Alba’s life, after divorce from Cash Warren, turned out to be Marvel star Danny Ramirez.

As reported by foreign media, Hollywood diva Jessica Alba, 44, who sparked rumours of a new romance in May, months after her divorce from Cash Warren, fuelled the speculations over the weekend, when she was spotted with the mystery man on a flight and two landed in Los Angeles.

But who is Danny Ramirez, 32, spotted regularly with the ‘Fantastic Four’ actor?

A fellow Marvel actor of Alba, Ramirez’s credits also include Tom Cruise and Glen Powell’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, where he played Lieutenant Mickey ‘Fanboy’ Garcia.

Moreover, he starred as Joaquin Torres/Falcon, in Marvel miniseries ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, and is all set to reprise his character in the upcoming ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ and ‘Avengers: Doomsday’.

However, if a source close to Alba is to be believed, she has been on multiple dates since her split, but is not seriously dating anyone.

“She’s been getting a lot of attention since the divorce. She’s flattered and definitely enjoying being single again,” the insider shared. “She’s gone on some dates, but it’s nothing serious — she’s focused on herself and her kids. She’s not interested in a relationship right now.”

For the unversed, actor Jessica Alba, who was married to producer Cash Warren for 14 years, confirmed the rumours of their separation via an Instagram post this January, weeks before she filed for divorce in the Los Angeles County court.

In the filing, Alba also requested the court to restore her maiden name, ‘Jessica Marie Alba’, while seeking joint custody of her three children with Warren, including daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and a son, Hayes, 7.

