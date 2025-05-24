Jessica Alba sparks new romance after Cash Warren split

Months after filing for divorce from her film producer husband, Cash Warren, Hollywood actor and entrepreneur Jessica Alba has sparked new romance rumours with a mystery man.

As reported by foreign media, Hollywood diva Jessica Alba, who was married to Cash Warren for 17 years, until this February, has seemingly moved on and was spotted spending some quality time with her mystery man.

In the pictures, captured at Regents Park in London, the ‘Fantastic Four’ actor can be seen grabbing the mystery man’s hand from behind to draw him closer.

“They were hugging and holding hands as they walked through the park together,” an onlooker claimed of their ‘very intimate’ outing. “They rented out some deck chairs, and they were sitting on them kissing.”

“It looked very much like a new relationship,” the same person added.

It is pertinent to note here that actor Jessica Alba and producer Cash Warren, who had been married since 2008, confirmed the rumours of their separation via an Instagram post in January, weeks before she filed for divorce in the Los Angeles County court.

Alba requested the court to restore her maiden name, ‘Jessica Marie Alba’, while seeking joint custody of her three children with Warren, including daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and a son, Hayes, 7.

