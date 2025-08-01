Jessica Biel shows support to Justin Timberlake amid health scare

In a subtle show of support, singer Justin Timberlake’s actor-wife, Jessica Biel, gave a no-word reaction to his Lyme disease diagnosis.

Minutes after Justin Timberlake bravely disclosed on Thursday night that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease – a bacterial infection caused by infected tick bites – Jessica Biel reshared her husband’s Instagram post on her stories and added a series of red heart emojis.

Earlier this week, ‘The Sinner’ actor also shut down the separation rumours with Timberlake, as the star’s wife wrapped up her husband’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour with an Instagram dump, featuring the ‘SexyBack’ hitmaker as well as their two sons, Silas, 10, and Phineas, 5.

“Tour wifey / mommy out,” she wrote in the caption of the carousel post, days after speculations swirled that the couple is facing tensions in their 12-year-long marriage, and it is secretly dead.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting here that Timberlake announced his Lyme disease diagnosis in his latest tour dump on the Gram. “As many of you know, I’m a pretty private person. But as I’m reflecting on the tour and festival tour – I want to tell you a little bit about what’s going on with me,” the singer wrote on the social site, adding that he has been battling some health issues.

“I was diagnosed with Lyme disease,” he disclosed. “Which I don’t say so you feel bad for me – but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes. If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has – then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.”