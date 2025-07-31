Jessica Chastain returns to school

A recipient of an Oscar and a Golden Globe, in addition to being a Tony, BAFTA and Primetime Emmy-nominee, Hollywood A-lister Jessica Chastain has returned to school to earn a Master’s degree.

Click here to read more Lifestyle stories

As reported by foreign media, actor Jessica Chastain, 48, who is an alumnus of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and Juilliard School, has enrolled herself on a two-year Master’s program at the prestigious Harvard University, a source revealed.

According to the insider, Chastain is enrolled for a Master’s in Public Administration in the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, and has been spotted taking classes at the Cambridge, Massachusetts campus this summer.

According to the school’s website, “The Master in Public Administration Program is for aspiring leaders with real-world experience and graduate-level coursework in economics, public policy, or management.”

“The Master in Public Administration (MPA) curriculum is flexible,” it stated. “You create a study plan that reflects your academic interests, focuses on your personal and professional aspirations, and integrates across disciplines.”

Notably, Chastain, who made her debut with ‘Jolene’, and has delivered memorable performances in ‘The Help’, ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ and ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ among others, is also a receipient of an honorary doctorate from Juilliard, for her ‘outstanding contributions’ to the fields of film and theatre.

Also Read: Jessica Chastain humiliated Tom Cruise not once, but twice!