Jessica Simpson is ‘ready’ to date again after Eric Johnson split

Months after her split from her husband, NFL star Eric Johnson, American actor Jessica Simpson is ready to date again, with a very clearly defined ‘type’ in men.

Actor, singer and fashion designer Jessica Simpson, who officially announced her breakup from husband Eric Johnson earlier this year, revealed that ‘it’s been almost two years’ since she parted ways from the NFL star, and now feels ready to date someone.

In a recent TV appearance, Simpson shared that although she is ‘slightly terrified’ of it, she is ‘single’ and ‘very into’ the idea of being set up on a date. “I’m ready. It’s on,” she said.

When asked for her type of men, Simpson asserted that he should be ‘one of a kind’.

“I don’t have a look or anything like that. I just like for somebody to be – individually – who they are and exude confidence without the ego,” she explained. “It’s hard to find, but I feel like it’s out there.”

“I love love. And I’m very passionate. I have a lot to give. And a very good kisser, has to be a very good kisser. To me, that’s the most intimate thing,” she furthered.

The ‘Faded’ singer also mentioned that she is ‘very loyal’. “If I’m seeing someone, they’re gonna think I’m crazy. They’d be like, ‘Yo, we did not say this was just us.’ And I’m like, ‘But in my mind, we’re married,'” she concluded.

Notably, Jessica Simpson, who was married to Eric Johnson for 10 years before announcing their split this January, shares three kids with him: Maxwell, 13, Ace, 12, and Birdie, 6.

